Falcons' perfect opportunity to rectify clear defensive weakness has finally arrived

The Atlanta Falcons' perpetually putrid run defense this season has keyed their midseason downfall. They couldn't slow down Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, or James Cook, and while all of those guys are elite running backs, that is still a concern.

Entering Week 9 against the run-heavy New England Patriots, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has a clear opportunity to improve this facet area. New England's rushing game has remained in the middle of the pack this season, but it just took a big blow.

It was reported yesterday that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be inactive in Week 9 due to a toe injury sustained in Week 8. Even amid some fumbling issues, the Patriots believe in him so much that the 38th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, TreVeyon Henderson, has hardly played.

Falcons' perfect opportunity to fix massive defensive hole has arrived in Week 9

Henderson will be the lead back in Week 9, with no significant depth behind him. A rookie, in his first start in the NFL may be just what the doctor ordered for the Falcons' defense to get back on track.

Stevenson is tied for 35th in the league in rushing yards, so his absence is more concerning than you may believe. The Patriots promoted Terrell Jennings to the active roster on Wednesday, so an inexperienced duo, as well as Drake Maye's own mobility, will spearhead the Pats' ground game.

This season, the Falcons have allowed the 12th most rushing yards per game. Running backs have run rampant against Atlanta the last two weeks, leading to back-to-back losses. In Week 7, McCaffrey ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday Night Football.

Last week, the Dolphins early run-first approach opened up the passing game for Tua Tagovailoa's best game of the season. It's apparent the run is difficult to stop this season, especially with linebacker Divine Deablo now on IR, but something has to change.

On Wednesday, Ulbrich told the fans exactly what they needed to hear. He finally acknowledged the Falcons' inability to stop the run, hopefully alerting everyone that it's a focus moving forward. If the Dirty Birds can require Josh McDaniels' offense to beat them through the air on Sunday, they might take down the 6-2 AFC East leaders.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich: "We got to play the run better, and I think everybody knows that." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 29, 2025

Week 9 may be a perfect opportunity to right the ship, with one rookie back to focus on. Despite his inexperience, Henderson is a high-ceiling back who shined at Ohio State. His dominant preseason performance highlighted his upside, but he hasn't yet gained the opportunity to showcase it since.

Moving forward, run defense must be a key focus. If Atlanta can stop the run on Sunday, they can rely on the fantastic secondary. If Henderson gets going early, it may be a tough day at the office for the Falcons.

However, the Patriots have won five straight games as Maye as shined, so this one won't come easy by any means. But in the NFL, anything can happen on any given Sunday.