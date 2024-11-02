3 Former Atlanta Falcons thriving in their new landing spots
By Nick Halden
2. Marcus Mariota
This is a great start to the 2024 season Atlanta Falcons fans are likely to be far less thrilled with. Mariota joined Dan Quinn's team as the backup to Jayden Daniels this offseason. Mariota remains less than popular among Atlanta fans based on how things ended in the 2022 season. With Desmond Ridder taking over as quarterback the veteran walked away from the team.
Citing an injury Mariota gave up on a team that had given him second and third chances throughout that season. Perhaps feeling he was misled with having a full season or simply dealing with blowing his second chance at starting it wasn't a great look no matter the reasoning.
Mariota has bounced around the league in the two years since and had a chance to play against Carolina. In that game, the quarterback had over 200-passing yards and threw two touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes. For fans in Atlanta who endured a full season of the quarterback, they understand how elite this production truly is.
Give Mariota credit for taking advantage of the injury and doing enough to continue to be a sought-after backup. It would be surprising not to see the quarterback get another chance with the starter's playing style.