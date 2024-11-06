3 game-changing players the Atlanta Falcons will wish they had traded for
There is no doubt that Atlanta Falcons fans are disappointed the team didn't make a move at the trade deadline. Things were shaping up for Terry Fontenot to make a move at the position he has failed to build—edge rusher. Ultimately, he didn't feel there was a worthwhile option.
The Falcons will regret their silence because pass rush will hold this team back in the postseason. They don't have enough juice off the edge and passing on these players will come back to haunt them.
3 high-impact players the Atlanta Falcons will regret not trading for
1. Azeez Ojulari, Giants
Azeez Ojulari headlined the trade talks for the Atlanta Falcons; he was the player the fans wanted, and, according to reports, the organization had mirrored interest. The Falcons were hot on the tail of Ojulari but felt the asking price was too rich.
The rumors are the Giants were looking for a fourth-round pick or an early fifth-round pick. A fifth-rounder was off the table for Atlanta since they don't own one but a fourth-rounder felt like a fair asking price for a young, ascending Ojulari.
Maybe he will sign with the Falcons in the offseason, but by then it will be too late.
2. Baron Browning, Broncos (traded to Cardinals)
Baron Browning would've been a solid, under-the-radar acquisition for the Falcons. Instead, he is that for the Arizona Cardinals who only gave up a sixth-round pick.
The former Bronco has struggled to stay healthy in the NFL but has proven he can be productive when on the field. He brings speed and feistiness off the edge and would have challenged Arnold Ebiketie for the title of most talented edge rusher on the Dirty Birds.
3. Za'Darius Smith, Browns (traded to Lions)
The Lions stole their former division rival, Za'Darius Smith, on Tuesday. The veteran pass rusher was shipped from Cleveland to Detroit, with a 2026 seventh-rounder, for a 2025 fifth-rounder and 2026 sixth-rounder.
While the Falcons couldn't match that offer thanks to the league stealing a fifth-rounder for the tampering violations, they should've found a way to make a better offer. Smith would've been a huge addition to a defense that needed a player like him.
Unfortunately, Terry Fontenot seemed to have his sights set on other, younger players.