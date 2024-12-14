3 Games Atlanta Falcons should be watching closely in Sunday's action
By Nick Halden
2. Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints
The magic of the new head coach is continuing to live on for a New Orleans team that looked well on their way to 13-14 losses this season. Now the Saints find themselves only one game behind the Falcons and two games out of the division lead. To have a prayer of making a comeback the team needs to win out and will need both the Bucs and Falcons to stumble in what is the easiest part of their respective schedules.
The loss of Derek Carr does a lot to stop any belief in this team's recent surge continuing. Still, it is something to keep a close eye on as Atlanta and Tampa battle for the division lead. On the flip side, the Falcons next game after Monday night's action, will be against Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.
Watching the health of Jayden Daniels and taking a closer look at this team is in order. Atlanta's division hopes are relying on Tampa stumbling and winning out this season. That is completely on the table if the Falcons find a way to beat Washington. How New Orleans attacks them will be interesting to watch and perhaps provide a path for the Falcons.