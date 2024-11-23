3 important games to watch during the Atlanta Falcons Week 12 bye
3. Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Monday at 8:15pm ET on ESPN
The Atlanta Falcons next game is against the surging Los Angeles Chargers. They will host Jim Harbaugh's team after he goes head-to-head against his brother John on Monday night.
Watching the Chargers on Monday will tell us a lot about what the Falcons are up against. Their NFL-leading defense has hardly played any elite quarterbacks so keep an eye on what they do against Lamar Jackson.
If Jim's team comes out and dominates Jackson then the Falcons have much to worry about. If they don't, Kirk Cousins could get back on track against a defense that hasn't given up many points this year.
The good news for the Falcons is LA will have to overcome an emotional game and travel across the country. The Chargers will be on short rest while the Falcons come off their bye.