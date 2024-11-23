Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 important games to watch during the Atlanta Falcons Week 12 bye

Games to watch with the Falcons on their bye.

By Grayson Freestone

San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Julio Aguilar/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Monday at 8:15pm ET on ESPN

The Atlanta Falcons next game is against the surging Los Angeles Chargers. They will host Jim Harbaugh's team after he goes head-to-head against his brother John on Monday night.

Watching the Chargers on Monday will tell us a lot about what the Falcons are up against. Their NFL-leading defense has hardly played any elite quarterbacks so keep an eye on what they do against Lamar Jackson.

If Jim's team comes out and dominates Jackson then the Falcons have much to worry about. If they don't, Kirk Cousins could get back on track against a defense that hasn't given up many points this year.

The good news for the Falcons is LA will have to overcome an emotional game and travel across the country. The Chargers will be on short rest while the Falcons come off their bye.

Next. Grady Jarrett. Falcons legend playing his final games in Atlanta. dark

Home/Falcons Schedule