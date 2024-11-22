Michael Penix Jr. should be warming up amidst Kirk Cousins' struggles
Kirk Cousins and his offense have struggled severely these past two games. They have only two touchdowns and 23 points over their last eight quarters, which is unacceptable. The entire unit is simply tripping over their own heels.
Cousins is smack in the middle of those struggles. Like it or not, he is the quarterback and is responsible for producing yards.
Meanwhile, waiting behind him is the eighth-overall pick in this year's draft, Michael Penix Jr. The future franchise leader for the Falcons has seen minimal action and looked great. If the team can't get things back on track against the Chargers, Raheem Morris needs to make the hard but right decision by starting the rookie.
Kirk Cousins' recent struggles should have Michael Penix Jr. ready
Kirk Cousins has been a statue in the pocket. His lack of mobility has turned into a lot of fumbles and drive-ending sacks. Certainly, he brings a lot to the table as an accurate, proven veteran who can lead any offense.
However, with the way the guys around him are playing right now, he isn't the best option for Zac Robinson's offense.
One of Michael Penix Jr.'s most underrated skill are his legs. Prior to his avalanche of season-ending injuries at Indiana, he would routinely use his mobility. While at Washington, he throttled himself back and relied on his phenomenal arm. His legs are a secret trait the Falcons can utilize.
This offense needs someone like Penix who can move the pocket and take pressure off of the offensive line.
Is it time to pull the plug on Cousins yet? No, but if things don't change quickly coming out of the bye then the franchise-changing move must be made. Considering the easy remaining schedule for the second-place Buccaneers, the Dirty Birds cannot afford to mess around any longer.