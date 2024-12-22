3 Instant reactions to Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut

3. Atlanta is now interesting in the playoff race

Michael Penix Jr. looks the part of franchise quarterback in this league. While it is hard to evaluate the quarterback against the tanking Giants it was a great start to his career. Penix's ability to run the offense completely changes the ceiling of this team. While there are still issues preventing them from being an NFC contender they could be an interesting first round matchup.

For that to happen the Falcons need the Bucs to lose to the Cowboys and to finish out the season with two straight wins. With Kirk Cousins this wasn't possible, the veteran quarterback isn't beating the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

With Penix, there is reason to feel the best is still ahead with Atlanta saving their full offense with the rookie for next week's game. Micheal Penix Jr. took Atlanta from a failing embarrassment of an offense to a capable unit that can score with anyone. Yes, it is was against the Giants but with Atlanta's playmakers Zac Robinson's offense will easily translate no matter the opponent. Zero question the Falcons are monumentally better with Penix under center.