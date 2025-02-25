3 intriguing under-the-radar trade candidates for the Atlanta Falcons

All the eyes are on Kyle Pitts regarding potential Falcons trades. The struggling tight end has all the talent in the world but it hasn't come together in Atlanta. Teams will value him and if they offer enough they should be able to acquire him.

Looking elsewhere on the roster, there are a few other trade candidates that you may not be thinking about. Let's look at three of those players.

3 potential trade pieces for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason

Kaleb McGary - RT

I have talked a lot about Kaleb McGary this offseason. The long-time starting right tackle has a lot on his plate if he remains on the Falcons. As the new blindside blocker, he has to be sharp on every passing down to keep his quarterback from getting blown up.

If the Falcons identify an upgrade -- either in the draft or free agency -- then moving on from their first-round pick could be in the cards.

Releasing him would likely be the first option but his contract is manageable enough to find a trade partner. A run-first team would value him the most -- watch for teams like the Commanders and 49ers.

David Onyemata - DT

For a team competing for a Super Bowl in 2025, David Onyemata could be an interesting addition. The veteran defensive tackle isn't coming off his best season but he has plenty left to offer a defense. His remaining contract is feasible with only one year left, minimizing the risk.

Troy Andersen - LB

This is one to watch for; Troy Andersen has been a frustrating player for the Atlanta Falcons. Last year's Defensive Player of the Week performance is a perfect example: he registers 17 tackles and a pick-six but sustains a fourth-quarter injury that forces him to miss over a month.

There is no nice way to put it, at some point, you have to move on from an unreliable player.

Any team needing a playmaker in the middle of their defense would be interested in the second-round pick. The Falcons should explore trading him to add draft picks.