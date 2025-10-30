The 2025 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the running back position is always highly coveted. This time of year, some key backs on playoff-bound teams are injured, underperforming, or never existed in the first place. And Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier could potentially be traded, but only if the right return emerges.

To be clear: if the Falcons remain stubborn in competing this season, riding out the final year of his rookie deal is ideal. Unfortunately, the offensive inconsistencies leave the likelihood of a playoff birth pretty low. Capitalizing on Allgeier's value now, rather than letting him walk in free agency, might be the right move.

3 most likely trade destinations for Tyler Allgeier should the Falcons trade him

Houston Texans (3-4)

This is the most obvious fit, as the Texans' running back position desperately needs attention. The Texans have one of the hardest remaining schedules in the NFL, but have an outside shot of making the playoffs.

With an aged Nick Chubb and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks leading the way, the Texans boast just an average rushing attack. Other positions are needed at the deadline, but the Falcons could easily snag a mid-to-later round draft pick from the Texans.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

The fantastic rookie Omarion Hampton is likely to return later this season, but the Chargers running back depth has dwindled dramatically. With Hampton still in a walking boot, and Najee Harris out for the season, the Chargers have relied on 2024 sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal.

Vidal has been hit or miss, with two games over 115 rushing yards and two games with 20 or less. The key is simple: if the Chargers are winning, he's running everywhere; if they're losing, he's barely getting the ball. If Hampton's injury is more serious than originally predicted, the Chargers likely will come calling.

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Amidst a potentially easy AFC North conquest, the Steelers have struggled to run the ball effectively this season. They're ranked 29th in rushing yards this season, despite leading the poor AFC North. Lead back Jaylen Warren has 373 yards and averages 4.5 per attempt, but he and Kenneth Gainwell are more effective as pass-catching backs.

Allgeier would certainly improve the rushing attack to that would pair nicely with Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers are in win now mode, with Rodgers nearing age 42 and Mike Tomlin's job on the line.

So if they're not confident in their current underperforming running back room, Allgeier may become a Steeler before the end of next week.