Falcons could make grave mistake if they trade this fan favorite before the deadline

The Atlanta Falcons probably shouldn't (and won't) trade Tyler Allgeier, but that won't deter teams from calling. He serves as the perfect complement to Bijan Robinson, and that's part of why Atlanta's rushing attack is among the most dangerous in the NFL.

The NFL Trade Deadline is in a little over three weeks, and Allgeier has been the subject of heavy speculation. The former BYU standout has proven he is capable of being a team's lead back, so running back-needy teams will call Terry Fontenot, but that doesn't mean a trade will materialize.

The 25-year-old is entering a contract year, so his long-term future in Atlanta is looking murky, but trading him midseason is a mistake. Unless Fontenot is able to receive a king's ransom from one of those teams navigating the RB market, Allgeier will make more of an impact for the Dirty Birds' own playoff push compared to someone else's.

Tyler Allgeier has no business being traded from the Falcons

While Allgeier's 3.6 yards per carry is currently a career-low, he's on pace for nearly 700 yards and a career-high eight rushing touchdowns.

In the modern NFL, he is a productive power back, so it's no surprise to see that interest will follow. Teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have glaring holes at running back, and they'll certainly look to inquire.

After losing James Conner for the season, Arizona has Trey Benson on IR and is currently trotting out a committee of Michael Carter, Emari Demercado, and Bam Knight, while the Bolts placed first-round rookie Omarion Hampton on IR with an ankle injury earlier this week.

The Chargers already lost Najee Harris to a torn Achilles earlier this season, so it'll be Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal in Hampton's absence—and it doesn't sound like he'll be back to return after missing the designated four games

From @NFLGameDay with The Insiders on the #Chargers nosing around the trade market for a running back with Omarion Hampton expected to be sidelined longer than the four-week IR minimum. pic.twitter.com/XUegDWT1ga — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 12, 2025

Kirk Cousins has been the name to watch for the Falcons at the deadline, and even that feels like he could stay with the team through the end of 2025.

The biggest names at running backs who could be moved at this deadline are Alvin Kamara and Brecee Hall, but both of them will be more expensive than the 2022 fourth-rounder. The most Atlanta can probably net in return is a fourth or fifth-round pick—and that is not worth tampering with the nucleus of this offense.

Allgeier might not be elite, but he is the most valuable backup running back in football right now. And it would malpractice to separate the thunder and lightning duo that has encountered so much success across the last few years.