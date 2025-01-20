3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons could make to add draft picks in 2025 offseason

2. Trade Kyle Pitts

Already there are offseason rumblings the team could look to move on from the frustrating pass catcher. The reason why this is a bad idea has been covered as well. However, there is no denying that trading Kyle Pitts has to at least be considered by the Atlanta front office. Pitts often looks uninterested and disengaged when on the field.

It isn't a wild theory to think Charlie Woerner and a cheap free agent signing such as Austin Hooper could replicate Kyle's production. What the Falcons lack is draft picks to rebuild an awful defense. The team has leadership in place with head coach Raheem Morris returning and re-hiring DC Jeff Ulbrich. The Falcons simply need the draft picks to be able to add the needed defensive pieces.

Even if you trade Pitts you still have a trio of elite weapons in Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. Add in what contributions you may get from Tyler Allgeier and Ray-Ray McCloud and this offense can survive the loss of Pitts. There is an argument to be made it could become a more consistent and complete unit. Regardless, it has to be an offseason consideration for Atlanta.