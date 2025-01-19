Kyle Pitts has not lived up to his “unicorn” nickname, according to most analysts and even Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot. The highest-drafted tight end in NFL history has struggled to replicate the magic of his rookie season, where he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Pitts has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason as the Atlanta Falcons face a pressing need to clear cap space in 2025. ESPN’s Ben Solak recently predicted that the former No. 4 overall pick could be traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for a Day 3 draft pick. The Bengals, who may lose Tee Higgins in free agency, could be an ideal landing spot for the tight end.

Despite his "underwhelming" recent production, Pitts remains a far more valuable player than what a Day 3 pick would suggest. Atlanta should not consider moving on from him unless Pitts explicitly wants out or the Falcons receive a significantly better trade offer.

The Case for Kyle Pitts

Drafted No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts made an immediate impact, becoming veteran quarterback Matt Ryan’s favorite target after Calvin Ridley’s season ended prematurely. On a depleted roster where Russell Gage was the No. 1 receiver, Pitts faced little competition for targets and established himself as a deep threat. As a rookie, he led all tight ends with an average of 15.1 yards per reception and tied for the most air yards per target at 10.5 yards.

Notably, Pitts’ rookie season was the only time he started and finished a season with the same quarterback. Since then, he has cycled through Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Kirk Cousins, and now Michael Penix Jr. Chemistry between a quarterback and his receivers is crucial, but Pitts has not had the stability to build it.

Even in challenging circumstances, Pitts has performed well compared to other tight ends. In 2024, on a roster loaded with other offensive weapons like Drake London (4th in NFL in receiving yards) , Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson (3rd in NFL in rushing yards)



, Pitts still finished 13th among tight ends in receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (4), despite limited receptions (47, 24th). His average of 12.8 yards per reception (4th) and 8.6 air yards per target (4th) highlight his continued deep-threat potential.

Atlanta's loaded offense proved true, as Kyle Pitts posted a career-low target rate of just 17%, meaning he was targeted on only 17% of his routes. This ranked 30th among qualified NFL tight ends, highlighting his ability to maximize limited opportunities. Despite the reduced volume, Pitts achieved a career-best catch percentage of 67.1%, showcasing his efficiency and ability to capitalize on the targets he did receive.

Heading into the Falcons’ 2024 bye week, Pitts was on track for a strong season, recording 494 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. However, he managed just 108 yards over the final six games, hindered by inconsistent quarterback play from Kirk Cousins and a limited offense under Zac Robinson. When Penix took over, Pitts’ production saw an immediate boost, including a game-tying touchdown in Week 17 to keep Atlanta’s playoff hopes alive.

Pitts remains a dangerous playmaker with the ball in his hands, averaging a career-best 5.8 yards after the catch in 2024. His presence on the field stretches defenses, creating opportunities for other players. As a receiver, his 2024 season was respectable, but as a tight end, his production was solid given the challenges with Cousins.

What If Atlanta Moves on From Pitts?

In free agency, there are no better options than Kyle Pitts, who is still just 24 years old. Most of the top tight ends available are over 27 and lack the athleticism Pitts brings to the table.

Regarding the draft, Atlanta’s priorities should lie on the defensive side of the ball or potentially an offensive lineman if they opt to target an offensive player. Trading Pitts to the Bengals for a Day 3 pick wouldn’t provide sufficient value or help in finding a replacement. But what if Atlanta didn’t aim to replace Pitts and simply moved on from him?

Zac Robinson’s offense primarily utilizes 11-personnel (1 RB, 1 TE), a system influenced by his time coaching under Sean McVay with the Rams. If Pitts were traded, Charlie Woerner would be the natural replacement at tight end in this formation.

During the 2024 season, Pitts shared snaps with Woerner, who was primarily utilized for run blocking. While Pitts is a decent blocker, Woerner excels in this area, functioning almost like an additional lineman in the run game.

If Atlanta moved on from Pitts, they would lose his deep-threat ability but could partially preserve it through receivers like Darnell Mooney and potentially Rondale Moore, assuming he returns. Woerner would likely step into the role of a reliable checkdown option, as he has proven capable of catching passes, albeit in limited opportunities throughout his career.

Expect the Unexpected

Kyle Pitts remains a polarizing figure among Falcons fans. Calling him a “bust” is overly harsh, given the circumstances. If Atlanta moves on from Pitts, it won’t reflect poorly on GM Terry Fontenot, who drafted a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end. The subsequent struggles stem from factors outside Fontenot’s control.

While Pitts may not fully embody the “unicorn” label, he is still a productive tight end with significant upside. Whether Atlanta can unlock his potential in 2025 with a stable quarterback situation or decides to part ways with him remains to be seen.