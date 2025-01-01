3 overreactions from Atlanta Falcons Week 17 loss to Commanders

1. Raheem Morris isn't fit to be a head coach

At some point or another, every NFL head coach is widely criticized for a mistake—it is part of the job description. You won't be perfect and can't always make the right decisions.

Raheem Morris is in the crosshairs for not taking his timeouts. It was a brutal mistake that was not a good look for a coach trying to get his team to the playoffs in his first season. However, that doesn't mean he isn't fit to be a head coach.

He is still learning, even if it is his second tenure as a head coach. He has done a lot of good for this team and will continue to do so. This one blunder shouldn't cost him his job. The players love him and better days are ahead.