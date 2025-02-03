3 plausible Kirk Cousins destinations no one is talking about

3. Watch for the Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

The Las Vegas Raiders arguably have the worst quarterback room in the NFL and to make things worse, they hold the No. 6 pick in a draft that isn't quarterback-heavy. They may need to look elsewhere to find a solution.

New head coach Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady would conceivably hold Kirk Cousins in high regard. They seem like the type of personalities who would value a proven, veteran quarterback.

Bringing in Cousins also allows them to select the best player available as they look to retool a lacking roster. While it isn't an obvious destination, everyone should keep an eye on them this offseason.