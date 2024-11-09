3 players we are glad the Atlanta Falcons didn't trade for
The Atlanta Falcons' lack of movement at the trade deadline was not well received. With a major need at pass rusher, everyone expected to see one move made, at least. Instead, general manager Terry Fontenot didn't see the right fit and value.
As you can tell from the title, we aren't here to talk about guys like Azeez Ojulari or Za'Darius Smith, we are here to talk about the players the Falcons were smart to avoid. Let's get right into it.
3 trades the Atlanta Falcons smartly avoided at the deadline
1. CB Marshon Lattimore, Saints (traded to Commanders)
The media has been praising the Commanders for landing Marshon Lattimore, a player the Falcons know well. However, was it really that great of a move?
I don't think so. Lattimore has been overrated for a while now, especially with his injury history. Don't get me wrong, he is a good player but he isn't an All-Pro candidate. The Commanders gave up a lot for him and while the Falcons likely weren't too interested, we should be glad they weren't tempted to make this splash.
2. OLB Preston Smith, Packers (traded to Steelers)
Preston Smith, an Atlanta native, was traded by the Packers to the Steelers for a seventh-round pick. Certainly, a seventh-rounder isn't much for a pass rusher who has had three straight seasons with at least eight sacks.
His contract is where things get dicey. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $52-million contract before the 2022 season. Pittsburgh isn't paying him much and can release him after this season but is giving up a draft pick for someone with 2.5 sacks worth it? There was a reason the Packers parted ways with him.
3. WR Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (traded to Cowboys)
This is yet another move that makes you ask: Jerry Jones, what in the heck are you doing?
The owner of the Cowboys decided to trade a fourth-round pick for a receiver who hasn't caught a pass since his one-yard catch against the Falcons over a month ago. This trade was simply horrendous, especially when you consider the Cowboys' record and recent injuries.
We are all glad Terry Fontenot stayed far away from one of the worst trades we have seen in quite some time.