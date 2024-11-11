3 players who failed the Falcons in inexcusable Week 10 loss against Saints
2. Kirk Cousins' key interception and near lost fumbles cost the Falcons late
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons offense never found any rhythm in New Orleans. They looked like they did over the first few weeks of the season and it was hard to watch.
While Cousins made some excellent throws, he ultimately made a couple of big mistakes that wrecked the chances of a big comeback win. Chief among them was the interception late in the fourth quarter that killed a promising drive. He simply missed Drake London and Tyrann Mathieu was in the right place at the right time.
The Falcons had another chance to win the game but they found themselves in a terrible spot after Cousins lost the football.
The franchise quarterback also missed an open Bijan Robinson in the flat on a drive that turned into the third missed field goal. If he saw his running back, the offense likely would've had a touchdown.
It was the definition of one step forward, two steps back for Kirk Cousins' offense.