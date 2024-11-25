3 players who will determine the fate of the Falcons down the stretch
These players will determine where the Falcons end their season in 2024.
2. Troy Andersen's health and speed will determine defensive success
Two of the biggest disappointments this season have been Troy Andersen's health and Nate Landman's play. The Falcons need a healthy Andersen, make no mistake about it.
Landman was a star for this team last season but that has been anything but the case this year. His lack of mobility has been evident. He hasn't played great, even if his PFF grade might say otherwise.
The oft-injured Andersen's speed and playmaking ability have been the difference in the final scores this season. Pair the athletic linebacker with Kaden Elliss and the defense looks different. They need their starting linebacker to stay healthy to keep the middle from being a liability.