3 positions Atlanta Falcons must get right in the offseason

2. Outside linebacker

We sit here again talking about how the Atlanta Falcons need to find a pass rusher. It has eluded them for decades and has been a huge reason they haven't consistently won. After all, all great defenses have an elite pass rusher.

The draft feels like the avenue here; it can be difficult to land top rushers on the free-agent market, especially when you are near the bottom of the league in cap space.

Whatever the solution is, Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot, and the new defensive coordinator must get the position correct this offseason. Adding an elite talent to pair with the surging Arnold Ebiketie could change the defense.