3 positions Atlanta Falcons must get right in the offseason

3. Cornerback

A.J. Terrell is the only cornerback the Falcons can trust moving forward. He is a lockdown player but his partners in crime have been anything but that.

Dee Alford had an awful season while Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips were up and down. Terry Fontenot needs to find a reliable slot and No. 2 cornerback. It won't be easy considering this is a difficult position to get right but one you have to secure.

If the Falcons can get a pass rush and average play from their No. 2 and nickel cornerbacks then they can have a great defense. The likes of A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates can completely change games as long as their teammates don't get picked on at the rate they were this past season.