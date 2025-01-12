Jessie Bates could attract top defensive coordinator to Atlanta Falcons

Lou Anarumo and Jessie Bates III spent four years together with the Cincinnati Bengals before Bates moved on to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Bates spent those years as the leader of Anarumo's defense as they established a strong relationship.

Following a disappointing season, the Bengals surprised many by firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo who just one year ago was a top head coaching candidate.

With the Falcons also firing their defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake, on Saturday, the team's star safety could be the guy who attracts one of the top defensive coordinators to Atlanta.

Lou Anarumo may look to reunite with Jessie Bates III in Atlanta

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is looking for a defensive coordinator who can man the defense by himself. He has stated his desire to focus on the team rather than just one unit since being hired last year.

Part of the reason for firing Jimmy Lake was his inability to lead a serviceable unit by himself. Morris had to chime in after the bye week to improve that side of the ball.

Lou Anarumo has a long history of leading top defenses. While this past season wasn't great for the Bengals defense, he did help them turn a corner over a hot finish.

Hiring Anarumo allows Morris to wash his hands of helping to make defensive calls.

Normally, you wouldn't anticipate a coach of his stature to land in Atlanta but with the presence of the league's best safety, someone the coach knows better than anyone, a match could be made.

Watch for Anarumo's name in the Falcons search for yet another defensive coordinator.