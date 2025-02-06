3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't overreact to Kirk Cousins injury news

3. Cousins is already Atlanta's past

Ideally, you don't want your former starting quarterback to make headlines throwing your organization under the bus. However, looking at Kirk's motivation to doing so doesn't excuse it but at least it is somewhat understandable. This is a veteran who is on the last legs of his career and appears willing to do anything to earn another chance at a starting job.

Zero chance the Falcons give Kirk Cousins a chance with the team turning the page to Michael Penix Jr. As much as Kirk's decisions this past week have been infuriating they really don't matter. The game remains the same for the Falcons. A team must trade for Cousins or they will put the quarterback on the bench as a cheaper cap hit than releasing him.

All this decision did is make it far easier to opt to keep Cousins as a bench player. Any guilt in ending Kirk's chance to land a starting job is now gone. Cousins is either going to be traded or should be brought back as a bench piece behind Penix. The young quarterback is Atlanta's future while Cousins will be little more than a frustrating footnote in franchise history.