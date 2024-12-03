3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are sticking with Kirk Cousins in Week 14
By Nick Halden
2. No reason to start Penix vs. Brian Flores
In many ways, it is fitting that Kirk Cousins has his last stand as the starter against his former team. The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 on the season and a team that has won consistently on the back of their defense. Brian Flores has turned the Vikings into the scariest blitz in the league finding ways to throw even the most experienced quarterbacks off their game.
This is likely Atlanta's last stand for the division lead with the Tampa Bay Bucs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Win the game against New York and you're likely going to take control of the NFC South unless the Falcons can upset the Vikings.
Allow Kirk Cousins the chance to face his former team and put the season back on track. Not only because of the contract situation but based on what Brian Flores could do against Penix. If the rookie quarterback gets a start this season it shouldn't be against arguably the toughest DC to face in the league. Cousins is far more equipped to win this game if he is going to turn his season around. Give him that chance understanding the change you must make with failure.