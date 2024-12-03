3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are sticking with Kirk Cousins in Week 14
By Nick Halden
3. Week 15 would be the perfect time for Penix to debut
The Falcons play the Vikings in the early window on Sunday before having an extra day of rest. The Falcons' next game will be on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. There couldn't be a more perfect time to put Michael Penix Jr. into the lineup if Kirk Cousins fails against the Vikings. The Raiders' defense is below average and isn't the threat to Penix that Minnesota would be.
You also have the chance for the Falcons to end their losing streak in incredible fashion. In a prime-time game, Penix could put the Falcons right back into the playoff conversation after four weeks of failure. It is the type of statement season-changing win the Falcons would need to give fans and pundits a reason to believe in them down the stretch.
Atlanta should beat the Raiders no matter who their starting quarterback is. However, if Kirk Cousins doesn't take care of the football and see his power return against the Raiders the team will need to make a change. It is the best possible time and the only chance you have to save the season and break the playoff drought.