3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons will fire GM Terry Fontenot

2. Terry Fontenot has yet to build a contending team

Obviously, there is only so much Terry Fontenot can do as the talent gatherer but you cannot ignore that he hasn't put together a contending team in four years.

Yes, coaching has had a lot to do with things as Fontenot had to deal with Arthur Smith for three years but each of his rosters has had clear deficiencies. 2021 was the only year where quarterback wasn't a problem and he has had plenty of time and opportunity to fix the position but he has continuously struck out.

The defenses he has put together have also been lacking. Until the second half of this season, the pass rush has been awful while the secondaries have been up and down.

You can't blame Fontenot for everything but you can blame him for not establishing a roster that is worthy of the playoffs.