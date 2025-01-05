3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons will fire GM Terry Fontenot

3. Terry Fontenot made one of the worst signings in NFL history

It is true that one decision can result in the demise of an NFL general manager and Terry Fontenot may see that firsthand.

Back in March, the Falcons decided to sign Kirk Cousins, an older quarterback coming off an Achilles injury, to a four-year, $180-million contract with $100M guaranteed. What did they get out of that? 14 games, 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, six fumbles, and a 7-7 record.

It has proved to be a disaster. The team will almost undoubtedly release him before he is due a roster bonus and it will officially go down as one of the worst signings in NFL history.

It wasn't even the decision to sign him that was so horrendous, it was the circumstances of the player and the structuring of the contract. The optimism it initially brought shadowed that he was an older quarterback coming off a difficult injury to rehab from.

This one decision may end Terry Fontenot's tenure in Atlanta.