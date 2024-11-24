3 reasons the Falcons are still Super Bowl contenders despite struggles
There is still reason to have hope for this Falcons team.
1 of 3
1. Falcons have an extremely talented offense
We have often heard that the Atlanta Falcons have all the offensive talent in the world, and that is correct. They are incredibly talented across the board and they have proven they can execute, at times, this season.
Whether it's Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, Kirk Cousins, or the offensive line, they have all the talent to put 30 or 40 up on the board in any given week.
Yes, they are struggling mightily right now but you have to figure they will get things back on track during the bye week. If they can find more consistency, they can roll their way to a few playoff wins in January and February.