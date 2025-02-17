3 sleepers the Atlanta Falcons need to hang onto after the 2024 season

2. Storm Norton

Twice the swing tackle has been forced into action for an injured Kaleb McGary. Both times Norton was up to the task and didn't show any obvious regression. If anything, the tackle lacked the moments McGary seems to forget to do anything but helplessly block the air in front of him. Norton is great depth and given every reason to believe he can be a productive option if injury were to strike.

Atlanta does have some concerns along the offensive line with Drew Dalman hitting free agency and Jake Matthews aging. Having the stability of a reliable backup is incredibly important.

Re-signing Storm Norton isn't a splashy or costly move but an important one. Jake Matthews is aging and Kaleb McGary is a consistent question mark. Having the stability Norton brings gives your offense much improved depth and allows the team to remain focused on fixing the center position.

Atlanta should be able to retain their important backup pieces with all of their offensive starters except Dalman set to return. This level of offensive stability sets up Penix well and should allow the majority of the team's focus to remain on rebuilding the defense.