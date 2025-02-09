3 star players Falcons must add to make a Super Bowl run in 2025

3. Falcons must sign Vikings CB Byron Murphy

The Atlanta Falcons must find a solution to their boom-or-bust secondary. Adding another starter at cornerback and more reliable depth has to be a priority for Terry Fontenot in free agency and the draft.

One intriguing impending free agent is Minnesota Vikings' cornerback Byron Murphy. The six-year corner is coming off his best season with 81 tackles, 14 passes defended, and six interceptions, culminating in his first Pro Bowl selection.

A franchise tag could keep Murphy from hitting the open market, but the Vikings may choose to tag Sam Darnold instead. If they do, the Falcons need to strike as they look to add a playmaker to pair with A.J. Terrell.