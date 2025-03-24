3 star players Falcons should target in a Kirk Cousins trade package

The Atlanta Falcons have remained steadfast in their approach with Kirk Cousins; they will either trade him or keep him as their backup quarterback. Undoubtedly, their preferred outcome is to find a trade partner.

Draft picks are usually the compensation you see with NFL trades which is one of the more disappointing things about the league. There needs to be more player-for-player swaps -- it makes for more immediately interesting stories.

The Falcons should look to get a player as part of the compensation for Cousins. They are looking to compete immediately so landing one of these three players would make a lot of sense.

Falcons need to target these players in a Kirk Cousins trade

Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants

Jalin Hyatt was shrouded in hype leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. The explosive wide receiver made a living on generating big plays for the Tennessee Volunteers.

However, he has not lived up to the hype during his two NFL seasons. He has caught 31 passes for 435 yards and no touchdowns. Last season, he caught just eight passes for 62 yards which tells us everything we need to know about his future with the franchise.

With a need for a straight-line receiver, the Falcons should take a flier on Jalin Hyatt.

Mike Hall Jr., DT, Cleveland Browns

Mike Hall Jr. was a second-round pick just a year ago, but expectations have fallen after a rough rookie season where he was suspended five games for violating the league's personal conduct policy and tearing his MCL in Week 18. The Browns also pushed him down the depth chart by signing Maliek Collins to start alongside Shelby Harris.

Dangling Cousins in front of Kevin Stafanski and the Cleveland Browns could be enough to get them to part with their second-year player. The only question is if he would fit with the Falcons' culture.

Beanie Bishop Jr., CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Beanie Bishop Jr. came out of nowhere last season and made plays for an inconsistent Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He snagged four interceptions in just six starts.

The Dirty Birds need a starting slot corner and Bishop can be just that. He isn't expected to be a starter so they should be willing to part with him in a quarterback trade.