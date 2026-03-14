3 still-available free agents the Falcons must consider trying to sign

The Atlanta Falcons have been playing the budget game in free agency for far too long, but now we're at the point in free agency where basically every player available is going for a semblance of value. The other thing Ian Cunningham has to be mindful of is not losing any compensatory picks in 2027.

However, that doesn't mean that there aren't still players the Falcons should be interested in. After all, they did just restructure Jake Matthews' contract to clear up some cap space, so they clearly aren't done making moves yet. The only question that remains is about the magnitude of those decisions.

The theme of the offseason in Atlanta has been signing high-upside youngsters in hopes of pursuing some "reclamation projects", which is the poster child of how the Dirty Birds have found free agent value in the past. But if they're ready to add some win-now veterans, these three players make sense.

The Atlanta Falcons need to sign these 3 win-now veterans in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt

The Falcons have yet to address the cornerback position, which is downright infuriating. Dee Alford is gone and Mike Hughes won't cut it as the boundary corner opposite A.J. Terrell, but Cam Taylor-Britt would. He's been productive in the past, and with how the CB market has been, would be inexpensive.

Not only is Taylor-Britt only 26 years old, he's a former second-round pick, so he fits right in with Cunningham's blueprint of signing former high draft picks with high-upside. So even though he's not lockdown, he's worth a one-year prove-it deal to push Hughes for the starting job at boundary corner.

Detroit Lions DT D.J. Reader

Now that Dalvin Tomlinson is off the board after signing with the Chargers, the Falcons have to pivot if they want to fill their need at defensive tackle. Enter D.J. Reader, who is probably the best free agent available in the interior defensive line market, who somehow has yet to be signed this offseason.

Honestly, he might be out of Atlanta's price range, especially after Jonathan Allen's contract and he'll have several suitors. Jeff Ulbrich's defense badly needs a veteran to help improve a dismal run defense, and he could provide mentorship and stability to a young defensive line that badly needs it beyond a move for DaShawn Hand.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris

We have discussed the idea of Nick Chubb joining the Falcons enough at Blogging Dirty, so I decided to go another direction. Now that Tyler Allgeier is enjoying desert life after signing with the Cardinals, one of the biggest unfulfilled needs on the roster is running back depth behind Bijan Robinson.

Instead of another Stefanski reunion, Harris makes sense. Not only Harris a solid change-of-pace back who can play the Allgeier role near the goal line, he's coming off of season-ending Achilles tear that'll likely affect his free agent market. So if the Falcons can get him for cheap, he's worth a shot.