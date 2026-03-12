Ian Cunningham caught napping as Falcons lose out on dream FA target to Bengals

Ian Cunningham and the Atlanta Falcons have been willing to hold in free agency if they don't feel that the value is the right opportunity to strike, which has frustrated fans everywhere. After losing David Onyemata, Cunningham had the perfect opportunity to make a splash by signing DT Jonathan Allen.

However, the Falcons' lack of urgency came back to haunt them. After being officially released by the Minnesota Vikings yesterday, Allen didn't spend very long in free agency. According to Jordan Schultz, the veteran DT agreed to terms on a two-year $28 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 31-year-old will now join a Cincinnati defense that desperately needs reinforcements. Ever since they lost D.J. Reader a few offseasons ago, they've been looking for someone to plug in the middle of their defensive line, so even though he's not the player he once was, Allen will bring just that in Cincy, even though they probably gave up too much cash.

Signing the two-time Pro Bowler will continue the Bengals' spending spree while they cope with the departure of Trey Hendrickson to Baltimore. They signed Boye Mafe to a lucrative three-year, $60 million FA contract earlier this week, but the worst part is how attainable Allen was for the Dirty Birds.

Dream Falcons' free agent target Jonathan Allen is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals

Honestly, Cunningham was never matching the $14 million AAV that Duke Tobin and the Bengals offered him. Allen still has some good football left in the tank after appearing in all 17 games in his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings, who signed him after he was released by the Commanders.

The 2017 first-round pick from Alabama spent the first seven seasons of his career in Washington, but was released in each of the last two offseasons in hopes of cutting costs. He was cut after the Commanders failed to find a trade partner from him last offseason, and one year apart was cut again.

Now that he's no longer a free agent, this will force the Falcons to pivot, likely to a cheaper alternative at defensive tackle. Dalvin Tomlinson is one player who will make sense, especially given that he has played for Kevin Stefanski before and is one of the more affordable run-stuffing defenders available.

Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Zach Harrison (if he isn't traded) are the future on the interior defensive line for Atlanta, but now that Onyemata's gone, they need a veteran to plug the middle. And Dorlus and Allen would have been a dangerous tackle duo while Orhorhoro continues to develop.

Allen would have been fun, but Tomlinson will likely be half the price, if that. And for an opening offseason for Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski that has been defined by chasing value, there's much better alternatives free agents who can fill this major position of need.