3 superstars the Falcons must trade for to end long playoff drought
The Atlanta Falcons have a prime opportunity to break their long playoff drought. They are undefeated in the division and must close out the season on a strong note.
A big part of that will fall on the shoulders of a defense that has struggled to get to the quarterback. When you take a close look at the defense, they have stars at every position except edge rusher. The only player who could challenge that notion is Matt Judon but he has been largely disappointing.
Trading for a star pass rusher is a must; Terry Fontenot needs to get someone in the building who can put pressure on opposing QBs. Here are three potential options as we near the November 5th trade deadline.
3 star pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons must trade for ASAP
1. Maxx Crosby, Raiders
Pulling Maxx Crosby away from the Las Vegas Raiders could be difficult. They have already stated they have no plans to trade him but they may be forced to after the star pass rusher stated his desire to be on a winning team—so not the Raiders.
Crosby is someone who can change a defense by himself. He never comes off the field and is known for his outstanding motor.
The issue would be cost. It is unlikely the Raiders would trade him for anything less than two first-round picks. We will see if Terry Fontenot is willing to give up the capital for a player in the middle of a $94-million contract.
2. Myles Garrett, Browns
Myles Garrett is another player who will not be traded for anything less than two first-round pick. The defensive cornerstone for the Cleveland Browns would be a massive addition to the Atlanta Falcons.
As the perfect NFL edge-rusher prototype, Garrett has proven he can be the best defender in the league. His size, length, speed, and agility are all off the charts. However, his $125-million contract could be too overwhelming.
3. Azeez Ojulari, Giants
Having already written about Azeez Ojulari, the current Giants depth pass rusher is a more likely target for the Atlanta Falcons.
Buried behind the two star pass rushers in New York, Ojulari deserves more opportunities. The Falcons can give him that as he would instantly become a starter off the edge. While he might not be the most flashy name, he can potentially be a defense-saving player.