3 surefire re-signings the Atlanta Falcons will make very soon

The Atlanta Falcons don't have many pressing re-signings this offseason. They have locked down their core veterans and have many stars still on their rookie contracts.

Drew Dalman is the only name that will make a big dent if not re-signed -- and it sounds like he won't be. The rest of the list includes underperforming veterans and depth players.

With that being said, many of these players will be re-signed; let's look at the names you should expect back.

Players the Falcons will undoubtedly re-sign for the 2025 season

Rondale Moore, WR

After being traded to the Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Desmond Ridder, hopes were high for speedy receiver Rondale Moore. However, his season came to a screeching halt after he went down with a season-ending injury.

The Falcons want to get something out of the trade acquisition, especially now that he would be paired with the gunslinging Michael Penix Jr. Combine that with a recently posted video of him working out at the facilities in Flowery Branch, making his return likely.

KhaDarel Hodge, WR

How can you not like KhaDarel Hodge? The Pro Bowler did everything from scoring a game-winning touchdown in overtime against a divisional rival to blocking two punts in one game -- both of which happened in primetime. The Falcons would be crazy not to bring him back.

Ryan Neuzil, C (RFA)

This one is pretty simple, the Falcons are unlikely to re-sign their big free agent, Drew Dalman -- the price is rumored to be way too much. The next option is to tender their solid backup, Ryan Neuzil. The restricted free agent has played great when taking over for an injured Dalman and there is reason to believe he can be a permanent starter.