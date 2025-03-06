3 massive mistakes the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons found out the hard way how a bad free agent contract can come back to bite you. Last year, they zeroed in on fixing the quarterback position deciding to hand veteran Kirk Cousins a $180-million deal, most of which was guaranteed.

That isn't going to happen again anytime soon. They learned their lesson and don't have the resources to recreate a mistake of that magnitude again.

However, it doesn't mean there aren't mistakes that can't be made; here are a few they must avoid.

1. Falcons cannot pay Drew Dalman top-end money

Early indications are that the Falcons will steer clear of Drew Dalman and instead tender RFA Ryan Neuzil, who played great when filling in for his higher-up.

Don't get me wrong, Dalman has been great for this franchise but they have already paid big money to three starting linemen. He will likely land a top-three contract for his position, something the Falcons cannot justify.

2. Falcons cannot ignore backup QB to continue Kirk Cousins charade

Until Kirk Cousins is still around going into preseason, I refuse to believe the Falcons are willing to make him their backup quarterback. They are just running a ploy to drive trade interest.

Continuing that ploy could backfire because it means ignoring the backup quarterback position through the draft, and more importantly, free agency.

We have seen how not having a solid backup can ruin a team's season. You have to have a spot starter in case of emergency. The Falcons need to sign an experienced spot starter in free agency.

While making that signing might tip off other teams, it would save you from a cataclysmic in-season disaster if Michael Penix Jr. had to miss a few games.

3. Falcons cannot ignore their overall offense in free agency

The theme here is offense because it would be easy for the Atlanta Falcons to ignore it and focus solely on defense -- something that would doom Zac Robinson's offense.

Along with the aforementioned center and backup quarterback positions, the Falcons must add depth at wide receiver and offensive line. Re-signing guys like KhaDarel Hodge, Rondale Moore, Storm Norton, and Kyle Hinton would do wonders.