3 surprising Falcons players who could be traded before deadline
All the talk around the Atlanta Falcons has been around them adding a player. Whether it is Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, or Azeez Ojulari, we have seen all sorts of trade predictions.
What we haven't seen are players who could be traded away Just because the team is in contention doesn't mean they can't add a draft pick or package someone as a part of a bigger deal. They have players on their roster who deserve more playing time but aren't getting it here; the logical thing to do is trade them away.
We will look at three players who could be moving out before the trade deadline.
Players the Falcons could trade before the trade deadline
1. Avery Williams, RB
Avery Williams' contribution to the team has been limited to special teams. He won't be seeing the field as a gadget running back any time soon with the presence of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Even on special teams, he hasn't made that big of an impact. He has returned hardly any punts this year and the new "dynamic kickoff" has been disappointing for him and the rest of the league. The Falcons have plenty of options on the roster to take his spot.
Terry Fontenot may want to see if they can get a late-round pick for him or push for a trade-up in the 2025 NFL Draft.
2. Ta'Quon Graham and/or Kentavius Street, DL
Despite underperforming this year, the Atlanta Falcons have a deep rotation of defensive linemen. It was a crowded room going into the season and that has only become more obvious as the season has progressed.
Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are the two leaders while Eddie Goldman has made an occasional splash. Zach Harrison has played sparingly but has looked good and rookie Ruke Orhorhoro is finally getting opportunities.
Needless to say, there is not enough snaps to go around. With a shift toward the younger players getting the depth snaps, Ta'Quon Graham and Kentavius Street are the most likely options to be moved.
3. Richie Grant, S
Richie Grant has been one of the many draft busts over Terry Fontenot's short career in Atlanta. The second-round pick was given every opportunity to show he can play but things never came together. He was benched last year for the seventh-round rookie, DeMarcco Hellams.
Now, he sits behind the best safety duo in the league and Hellams will return from injury soon. Grant's future with the Falcons is clearly in flux.
Atlanta needs to get something for him while they still can. Another team may believe they can utilize his talent and trade a pick for him.