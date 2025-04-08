3 team the Atlanta Falcons could trade down with in the first round

Undoubtedly, the Atlanta Falcons will consider trading down from pick 15. They need to recoup some picks after many sub-par trades -- most notably, the Matt Judon highway robbery.

The issue is that this year's Draft isn't suited for many first-round trades. It seen as a "starters not stars" Draft. The cluster of players after Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty are seen in a similar light.

However, there is a still a chance that a coveted player will be on the board at No. 15, prompting a team to call Terry Fontenot. Here are a few teams to keep an eye on.

1. Chargers could trade up from No. 22 with Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers are flush with Draft capital with ten picks. They could easily entice a team like the Falcons to trade back.

One player who sticks out is Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. By this point, Tyler Warren will likely be gone but Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan connection will push him to target the stud offensive threat. Loveland's stock has been steadily rising and he could very well be gone by the time the Chargers pick at No. 22.

This trade allows the Falcons to recoup a third-round pick, plus more, while not sacrificing their opportunity at a top prospect.

2. Texans could trade up from No. 25 with Falcons

The Houston Texans are in desperate need of offensive line help. Unfortunately, so are many other teams who pick ahead of them.

With that being said, they have four picks in the top 100. They have a second-rounder and two third-rounders. The Falcons could ask for the second and/or one of the thirds from Houston in a potential ten-spot trade-up. It feels like a must for them, especially after trading Laremy Tunsil.

3. Browns (No. 33) or Giants (No. 34) could trade back into first round with Falcons

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are in a quandry; they hold the second- and third-overall picks, respectively, with a quarterback need. Do you take Shedeur Sanders or hope you can land him or Jaxson Dart in a trade-up?

The smart option would be drafting Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter and hoping you can entice a team like the Falcons to hand over their first-round pick.

While the Atlanta Falcons would love to make a first-round pick, the potential compensation you could get from Cleveland or New York could be too much to pass on. And you would still have one of the first two picks on Day 2.