Does the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 season hinge on the NFL Draft?

There is no denying that the Atlanta Falcons still have holes on their roster. They were among the more quiet teams during free agency and lost one of their franchise legends for cap reasons.

General Manager Terry Fontenot has immense pressure on him heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. He has to land numerous difference-makers with a limited quantity of picks. If he doesn't, the Falcons will see another year go down the drain.

Falcons' success in 2025 hinges on having a successful Draft

Defense is the first thing you look at with the Atlanta Falcons. Currently, they are not talented enough, especially on the Front-7.

Unfortunately, there is basically remaining opportunity to fix the unit -- the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Falcons must start their Draft by landing an immediately impactful pass rusher at pick 15. This team cannot rely on their current unit, which consists of Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, DeAngelo Malone, and Khalid Kareem. They won't be any better than they have been over the past decade.

In addition, they could use another interior defensive lineman, cornerback, and a depth safety.

Bringing in a class of rookies that mirrors last year's would be devastating. Last year's class was among the league's least productive, and we saw where that got them defensively.

The pressure is on Terry Fontenot. His job and the team's success hinge on the success of the rookie class.