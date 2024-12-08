4 teams (and a dark horse) who could trade for Kirk Cousins during offseason
Kirk Cousins' rough stretch for the Falcons could cost him his place as the starter in Atlanta next season.
Reports have suggested this final stretch will determine what the Falcons do with their high-priced quarterback during the offseason. Well, I think we can all agree that without a resurgent final five games, the front office will look to trade him following the Super Bowl.
Let's look at four teams that will assert themselves as the best landing spots for the veteran quarterback—plus a dark horse that could shock the NFL.
1. Indianapolis Colts may look to land another Falcons veteran quarterback
We all know how the Matt Ryan trade went for the Indianapolis Colts. Would they be willing to take another chance on another veteran quarterback out of Atlanta?
The Colts have struggled to find a good quarterback since Andrew Luck retired. Cousins would flourish in Shane Steichen's established offense. He could also help develop Anthony Richardson if the franchise wants to stick with him.