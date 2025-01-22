3 teams Falcons QB Kirk Cousins would waive his no-trade clause for

3. Kirk Cousins would agree to play for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. Their hopeful franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson was incredibly inaccurate which could prompt head coach Shane Steichen to look for an established, accurate passer.

Kirk Cousins is the perfect choice and there is reason to think Cousins would be perfectly fine landing with the Colts. His new offense would have great players like Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor.

In addition, the Colts have a high-upside offensive line that could offer a level of protection for Cousins next year that many teams cannot replicate.

Watch for Kirk Cousins to be the next veteran quarterback traded from the Falcons to the Colts.