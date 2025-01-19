3 teams Kirk Cousins would never waive his no-trade clause for

3. Kirk Cousins won't play for the New York Jets

Too bad we can't run the first sentence back for a third time. The New York Jets have pieces on offense but their overall lineup is lacking, especially on the offensive line.

Seeing how Aaron Rodgers' tenure has gone in New York, I don't think there is any way Cousins would agree to this trade. They are two quarterbacks in similar situations and therefore, there is no reason to believe things would play out any differently.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins, Vikings reunion on the horizon?

Then there is the leadership for the Jets. Owner Woody Johnson is not highly thought of and there aren't many players who would actively choose to play for his organization. There is no way Kirk Cousins will agree to play for either New York team.