Reunion on horizon for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins and the Vikings?

Kirk Cousins is one and done with the Atlanta Falcons but isn't ready to hang up his cleats yet. The veteran quarterback will search for a new team either as a free agent or by trade.

Every comment the Falcons have made so far about Cousins says they are looking to trade him. However, the Cousins ultimately holds the power with his no-trade clause which he would have to waive for a trade to be processed.

The highly paid quarterback will look to land somewhere that is a seamless transition and there is no better place than where he spent many years, the Minnesota Vikings.

Falcons should call the Vikings regarding Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings had a great first year out of the Kirk Cousins era with a 14-win season. But it was all for nothing as they got throttled in their final two games—largely thanks to Sam Darnold.

I don't know how you could watch Sam Darnold and think yeah, I want to pay that guy. He is great with a clean pocket but as soon as things break down, he breaks down. That is why I see the Vikings being too smart to commit big bucks to their 2024 starter—leave that to the Browns or someone.

That leaves the Vikings with J.J. McCarthy. It is clear he is their future but the Falcons can dangle carrot in front of them with a player they have tremendous respect for—Kirk Cousins.

It is a win all around, the Falcons move on from their historically terrible signing, the Vikings get a great leader and bridge option back, and Cousins lands somewhere comfortable.

I am sure Vikings fans will love this idea (sarcasm). The immobile quarterback frustrated a lot of fans but there is one thing they cannot deny, he had many fantastic games and won a lot of games.

In no way am I saying he is a franchise guy—they are hoping McCarthy will be—but rather a great option to lean on early or fall back on late if things don't go well. He did a great job mentoring Michael Penix Jr. so why wouldn't you want that for McCarthy?

The Falcons should have the Vikings on speed dial in the coming months because they can pull off a mutually beneficial trade.