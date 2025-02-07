3 teams that undoubtedly pursue Kirk Cousins after Falcons release

2. Las Vegas Raiders will pursue Kirk Cousins after his release

With the veteran leadership of Pete Carroll and minority-owner Tom Brady in the building, the Las Vegas Raiders stick out as a team who will value experience at the most important position.

Last year, their quarterback room was a disaster; it was a constant rotation of injuries to passers who weren't playing well. Bringing in Kirk Cousins, even if he is coming off a bad season, would stabilize that. Up until last season, he had been remarkably healthy and consistent.

You also have to consider that the Raiders don't have a top-five pick in the upcoming weak class of quarterbacks. There isn't a way for them to reliably address the position outside of free agency.

Watch for Cousins to sign with the team he last started against.