3 teams that will challenge the Falcons in trade for Myles Garrett

2. Falcons must outbid Green Bay Packers for Myles Garrett

The Green Bay Packers are in win-now mode and with a solid amount of cap space and a full slate of draft picks, they will be aggressive this offseason.

There is no move more aggressive than trading for Myles Garrett. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst already made his thoughts known about his team's pass rush, and they were not positive -- Garrett can change that.

As with the Commanders, there is good reason for the No. 1 pick to agree to play for the Pack. They have their talented quarterback under contract and a young group of skill players. Adding one of the best pass rushers to that team could change their playoff fortunes next season.