3 Things Falcons fans need to see in tonight’s NFL schedule unveiling

The Atlanta Falcons will receive their full 2025 schedule along with the rest of the league in tonight's schedule release. It is another example of the league working to take full advantage of every event. With the news of the draft dying down, it is the perfect time for the release. With this in mind, let's look at three things Falcons fans hope to see in tonight's release.

1. Atlanta's bye week must be after the team's trip to Germany

The Colts will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Germany as part of the league's international series. It is a game Atlanta should be favored in considering the lack of quarterback answers in Indy. Still, this is the perfect time for a bye. Atlanta will be over halfway into the season making the timing and travel the perfect time for a bye.

It will be interesting to see how the league continues to deal with the additional travel as they continue to grow the international series.

2. An easy start for Michael Penix Jr.

While there are no easy wins in the league, it would be ideal for the Falcons to be able to give their young quarterback a soft start. After throwing Penix into a playoff race to start his tenure as the starter, it would be great to be able to take a step back and start with an even matchup in the first weeks of the season.

Penix is already dealing with the distraction of what appears to be Kirk Cousins' return for the 2025 season. Allowing the talented quarterback time to ease into the season would be great for Atlanta and the young starter.

3. Divisional balance

The way so many of Atlanta's divisional games were stacked into the 2024 schedule is far from ideal. Yes, the Falcons got off to a host start within the division, however, for games that are typically closely contested and a bit more physical the league needs to add more balance to Atlanta's schedule.

Putting Tampa vs. Atlanta late in the year is a must, considering how the team's 2024 matchups fared as well. Allow the Falcons to control their own destiny late in the season.