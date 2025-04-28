Grading every Atlanta Falcons 2025 draft pick (with one bold prediction for each)

Atlanta's 2025 draft class is in the books, with the Falcons focusing their attention on much-needed defensive reinforcements. There isn't any way around the fact that this class is set to make or break Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. Atlanta's front office would spend two 2026 first-round picks, including next year's first-rounder. The pressure is on for the Falcons to finally take a step forward and return to releveance.

With this in mind, we are grading each draft pick based on the value, potential fit, and whether or not there is a path to start.

Pick #15 Jalon Walker A+

Jalon Walker falling into Atlanta's lap is being lauded almost universally as one of the biggest draft wins. It is impossible to understate how improbable this appeared to be and what a great fit Walker will be in Atlanta. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich now has an elite blitzing option that can be used in a myriad of roles. This is one of the best first-round picks the Falcons have made in the last decade and is catching national attention for good reason.

Bold Prediction: Jalon Walker will finish the 2025 season with 9.5 sacks and become a player pointed to as the reason Atlanta's defense takes a noticeable leap in the 2025 season.

Pick #26 James Pearce Jr. B-

This is where the ratings get a bit sticky. Pearce is a great fit for the Falcons and the exact type of move fans have been begging Terry Fontenot to make. However, spending a future first-round pick and not getting a proven pass rusher in exchange is a huge risk. For it to pay off, Pearce is going to have to develop into a double-digit sack artist who finally gives Atlanta the franchise edge the team is missing.

Bold prediction: Pearce is going to have a very slow start to the 2025 season before a late surge helps push Atlanta back into the playoffs for the first time since 2017, saving Fontenot's job in the process.

Pick #96 Xavier Watts A

There was some question about whether it would be Jordan Fuller or DeMarcco Hellams that started alongside Jessie Bates. There was some thought that the team could re-sign Justin Simmons due to the overwhelming number of defensive needs. None of these will be the case with day two, providing a surprise starter in Watts. The safety is the perfect pairing with Bates and answers one of the biggest remaining concerns for the Atlanta defense.

Bold prediction: Watts continues to find the football picking off the quarterback four times in his rookie season and consistently wiping away mistakes alongside Jessie Bates

Pick #118 Billy Bowman C-

This grade is less about Bowman, and more about what was left on the board. The Falcons could have added a receiver or corner at this point and been far better off. Bowman is an exciting prospect who now simply doesn't have a path to working his way into the rotation. Watts and Bates are going to be your 2025 starters, barring injury. What does this leave for Bowman?

Bold prediction: Hellams finds his way into the third safety role, pushing Bowman into a depth and special teams piece in year one.

Pick #218 Jack Nelson B+

The draft's final round is little more than a guessing game with teams simply taking a chance on developmental projects. With this in mind, Nelson was a solid selection that does have a real path to winning a depth spot on Atlanta's roster for the 2025 season.

Bold prediction: Jack Nelson not only wins a roster spot but works his way up the depth chart, becoming a surprise backup option.