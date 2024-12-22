3 things Falcons fans should watch for in Michael Penix Jr.'s first start

3. Watch for how Michael Penix Jr. operates in the middle of the field and his accuracy while moving and off-platform

Two big critiques of Michael Penix Jr. coming out of Washington were his lack of throws between the numbers and inconsistent accuracy while off-platform and on the move.

Much of his time at Washington was spent throwing darts to Rome Odunze or his many other great receivers down the sideline. There was a noticeable lack of inside throws on his tape. While he did occasionally show he could make those throws, it will be interesting to see how willing he is to look in the middle of the field.

Penix also relied on throwing from the pocket and showed inconsistencies when throwing from abnormal spots. You have to be able to make throws when things aren't perfect, it was part of Cousins' downfall. Watch for how the rookie performs in unique situations.