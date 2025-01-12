3 top defensive coordinator candidates for the Atlanta Falcons

3. Jeff Ulbrich

Jeff Ulbrich took Robert Saleh's place as the New York Jets' head coach and, again, his defense wasn't the issue. Now, Ulbrich will also be looking for a new job as the Jets will look to hire from the outside.

Ulbrich has a history with the Atlanta Falcons and Raheem Morris. The two coaches split defensive playcalling duties before and after the end of the Dan Quinn era. They did a great job working together as the defense had a few great games.

Jeff Ulbrich is easily the most sensical target. He has proven he can mesh with what the Falcons head coach wants to do helping to bring a seamless transition.