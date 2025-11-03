The trade deadline is closing in fast and every day seems to bring another “insider” linking the Atlanta Falcons to a big name or an unexpected move. And after the Dirty Birds lost their third straight game in Week 9, the rumor mill has been more active than before.

But not every rumor deserves your attention. Here are three trade rumors Falcons fans should completely ignore before Tuesday's deadline.

3 trade rumors that Falcons fans shouldn't waste their time on before the deadline

1. Seahawks’ CB Riq Woolen

Seattle’s Riq Woolen is a long, athletic corner with a ton of upside, and yes, he’s reportedly on the block. But the Falcons don’t need him… not even a little.

Through nine weeks, Atlanta leads the NFL in pass defense— and are surrendering just 158.1 yards per game— and second in total defense despite their offensive inconsistency.

They’ve held every opposing quarterback under 200 passing yards this year except Tua Tagovailoa—who barely cleared that mark with 205—and Drake Maye in Week 9.

Sure, Woolen would bring name value. But he’s also struggled this season, slipping down Seattle’s depth chart while missing tackles and getting beat in coverage. And as a rental on the final year of his rookie deal, the cost wouldn’t justify the marginal upgrade.

Verdict: Fun rumor. Not happening. Atlanta’s secondary is just fine.

2. Chiefs’ WR Tyquan Thornton

This rumor started when ESPN’s Ben Solak floated the Falcons as a possible landing spot for the Chiefs’ deep threat.

Thornton has 272 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 catches, but now he’s fallen behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the depth chart since both have returned to the lineup. And it seems like Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster have lapped him also.

Could the Falcons use another receiver? Sure. But adding Thornton would make little sense when you consider what Atlanta just did: release Ray-Ray McCloud, a player with an almost identical skill set.

Both are undersized, straight-line burners with inconsistent hands and limited route trees. The Falcons moved on from McCloud so why give up draft capital to trade for his clone?

Verdict: Same player, different jersey. Pass.

3. Trading Kirk Cousins Back to Minnesota

And finally, the one that refuses to die… Kirk Cousins, back in purple.

Every few weeks, someone brings it up again. This time it was NFL.com’s Kevin Patra suggesting the Vikings could swing a deal for Cousins before the deadline.

The idea is that with Carson Wentz injured and rookie J.J. McCarthy struggling, Minnesota could bring back its former franchise QB to “save the season.”

It sounds dramatic. It’s also absurd.

For one, the Vikings have made it clear they’re committed to McCarthy. He’s healthy again, the team is getting key offensive pieces back, and they’re not about to derail their rebuild just to chase a .500 record with a 37-year-old obviously past his name.

Secondly, Cousins hasn’t exactly helped his own trade value. His lone start this season against Miami was rough as he threw for just 173 yards as the Falcons managed to score just 10 points.

And finally, let’s not forget the money. Cousins carries massive cap hits of $57.5 million in both 2026 and 2027.

Verdict: The Vikings have moved on. So should this dumb rumor.

The Falcons already have a talented young core in place. Right now, the best move they can make is to keep building on it.