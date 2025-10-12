The Falcons’ faith in Michael Penix Jr. is finally starting to pay dividends

The Atlanta Falcons spent their bye week doing something unfamiliar, breathing easy about the quarterback position. That alone says plenty about how far Michael Penix Jr. has come in just a few short weeks.

After a brutal shutout loss to Carolina in Week 3 that left fans openly wondering if Kirk Cousins should take over, Penix responded with the best game of his young career.

Against Washington, he threw for a career-high 313 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 win.

His reward? A small climb in NFL Spin Zone’s Sayre Bedinger's Week 6 QB Power Rankings, landing at No. 24 coming out of the bye.

Sure it’s not amazing, but it reflects steady progress for a rookie who was sitting at number 29 just two weeks ago.

Michael Penix Jr. is continuing to improve with every game

But even better is that the young quarterback's bounce back came at just the right time. Heading into the bye—and a looming matchup with the reigning NFL MVP— Atlanta needed something to believe in.

Instead of doubt, they got proof that their decision to hand the offense to Penix wasn’t misplaced faith, it was an investment that’s beginning to show returns.

The Falcons’ quarterback situation has felt like a weekly drama all season that's one bad throw away from a plot twist. Every interception Penix threw reignited the conversation about Cousins, the $180 million veteran waiting on the sidelines.

That pressure could have broken a lesser player. Instead, Penix has used it as fuel.

Even with the early inconsistencies, the Falcons still rank among the NFL’s top 10 offenses, averaging over 360 yards per game.

Head coach Raheem Morris has stood by his young quarterback through every high and low, repeating the same message: there’s no quarterback controversy in Atlanta.

He’s right… for now. Confidence in September doesn’t guarantee patience in November or December, especially with a four-time Pro Bowl backup waiting in the wings.

But the Falcons’ locker room has responded to Penix’s leadership. Penix’s strong showing against Washington gave the team something tangible to build on. It turned “maybe he’s the guy” into “let’s see what happens next.”

Of course, belief is only as strong as the next performance. Atlanta’s first game out of the bye is a Monday night showdown with the Buffalo Bills, a matchup that will test just how much of that Week 4 momentum carries over.

But for now, the Falcons’ faith in Michael Penix Jr. feels justified. He’s not perfect, but he’s proving that growth is possible, and that belief can be earned one week at a time.

The next chapter starts on Monday Night Football. And for the first time in a long time, Atlanta is eager to see how the story unfolds.