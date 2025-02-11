3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can help Michael Penix Jr. in the 2025 offseason

2. Improve depth at receiver

The Falcons are one receiver injury away from having serious depth issues. Yes, Drake London and Darnell Mooney are a great first two options but there aren't anything but question marks behind them. Kyle Pitts is proven he cannot be counted on as a consistent target leaving the Falcons with a clear need to upgrade their receiver depth throughout the offseason.

What limited cap space the Falcons have will be focused on rebuilding the defense. For the Falcons to take the needed step forward at the position it must come from draft picks or veteran deals. Ray-Ray McCloud was a solid third option in his first real chance to play the position. The lack of history is still a concern with the team needing to bring in at least one piece to compete for the role.

Rondale Moore returning for the 2025 season is one potential fit that would be both cheap and give you a high upside. Re-signing Moore and drafting a receiver late in this year's draft would be a great way to give yourself a chance to upgrade the position. Chris Blair and KhaDarel Hodge aren't going to cut it if the Falcons want to take a step forward.